How has home working affected our mental health during the pandemic?

ITV Channel TV has been taking a look at the impact of home working on our mental health.Many people have had some experience of working from home during the last year, and it has come with added pressures for both employees and employers.Lisa McCabe, an occupational health technician, who works with businesses on improving the health and wellbeing of staff, says it was not just people with family life to juggle who found remote working difficult.

People that I was seeing who were living alone were under a lot of stress, just having no support to help them get the essentials in, and really feeling the pressure to perform at home, because it became very transparent what people were doing particularly in industries where time isn't necessarily logged so there was having to be a lot more justification. Lisa McCabe, Optimal Health and Wellbeing

Most meetings have been moved online now whilst people are split between working from home and working in the office. Credit: ITV Channel TV

The difficulties people faced in trying to find a work-life balance was something businesses had to adapt to as well.

At PwC, where staff do log time, they tried to take pressure off staff by creating an additional time code.

We created an additional time code, so for anybody who's working from home, a parent and so on, anyone who for whatever circumstances cannot meet their commitment, they're able to put that time to that code, and no questions asked, it's just to let people know it's ok if you're not able to meet everything that you needed to do. Gerlind Smith, Human Capital Director at PwC

Whilst teams can connect more easily through technology, they say, there is still a sense of personal disconnect, which can be difficult, especially as time goes on.At HSBC in the Channel Islands recent surveys have also shown more evidence of people being tired and exhausted in the second wave. Isolation in particular has been identified as a problem, which means open lines of communication are crucial.

HR director Elvina says the mental health dialogue is important across all areas of the organisation. Credit: ITV Channel TV

The Head of HR for HSBC in the Channel Islands, Elvina Aghajanyan told ITV Channel that although mental health and wellbeing had been a central focus for the business long before the pandemic, their wellbeing approach had to be adapted. One of the ways in which they are encouraging people to talk is through leadership forums, where those at the top of the organisation are able to show and share their vulnerabilities.

Where a few years ago it was a stigma, and we wouldn't feel comfortable talking about it...when you share your vulnerability as the head of the house, as a CEO, as head of business, a function, you are opening up an opportunity for your colleagues to open up and talk about that, seek support. Sometimes talking to someone else, is the only need people have. Elvina Aghajanyan, Head of HR at HSBC Channel Islands and Isle of Man

Virtual meetings have become a key way for staff members to stay in touch. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Our report on home working and mental health comes in the same week as Time To Talk day.

It takes place on 4 February 2021 and is aimed at encouraging people to open up about their mental health.