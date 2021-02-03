'I'd love a spin-off show with my family', says Real Housewives' Tessa Hartmann

The Real Housewives of Jersey's Tessa Hartmann says she would love to do a spin-off show with her family.

The 50-year-old appeared on the ITVBe series alongside husband Sascha, daughters Tessie and Tallia, and sons Johnnie and Zac.

Since the show aired, she says many fans have been contacting her to ask if it is something she would consider.

I think what's really interesting is how the family dynamic has really reached people. I've lost count of how many people have got in touch to say they want a spin-off show with the Hartmanns. I think that would be great - I'd be really up for that. Tessa Hartmann, The Real Housewives of Jersey

In previous interviews, Tessa says her family have often been nicknamed "the Kardashians of Jersey". But, she says if the Hartmanns did have a show, it would be quite a different watch.

Our culture's quite different from them - we've got the Glaswegian culture and the British culture and my husband's culture, so I think that we could bring a lot to a reality show like that. You never see the Kardashians drunk and being silly, but the Scots do that - we work hard but we play hard, so I think actually a series like that could be really fun. Tessa Hartmann, The Real Housewives of Jersey

