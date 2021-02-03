Indoor exhibits reopen at Jersey Zoo

Jersey Zoo has updated its visiting guidance.

Indoor areas will reopen today (3 February), including the gift shop, Gerald Durrell Story exhibit, and most animal buildings, excluding the aye-aye and giant jumping rat buildings.

This means there will no longer be a 25% off discount on admission prices, and booking tickets in advance is not required.

Both cafés are still takeaway only, and the indoor play area remains closed.

Face masks must continue to be worn indoor.

Meanwhile, the Durrell Charity Shop will also reopen between 9am and 1pm Tuesdays to Saturdays.