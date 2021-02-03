Islanders encouraged to clap for Captain Sir Tom Moore at 6pm tonight

A national clap for Captain Sir Tom Moore is set to take place tonight at 6pm (3 February).

The 100-year-old World War II veteran, who raised more than £30 million for the NHS, passed away yesterday.

The UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, urged the public to get involved at the House of Commons this lunchtime.

We all now have the opportunity to show our appreciation for him and all that he stood for and believed in. “That is why I encourage everyone to join in a national clap for Captain Tom and all those health workers for whom he raised money at 6pm this evening. Boris Johnson, UK Prime Minister

The weekly Clap For Carers initiative took place during lockdown last year, to show appreciation to front line workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

If you are getting involved, send us your videos to channelnews@itv.com, or tweet us @itvchanneltv.