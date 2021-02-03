Islanders urged against sending 'treats' to residents at Guernsey care homes

People in Guernsey are being advised against sending treats to residents in the island's care homes.

Essential deliveries, including post, are currently being quarantined for 72 hours before entering homes.

Authorities are asking families and friends not to send gifts such as sweets or newspapers to their loved ones to help reduce the risk of transmission.

We appreciate some friends and relatives might have had daily or weekly routines of delivering treats or other welfare packages to relatives and we are sorry that this is having to temporarily stop. But it is worth noting that many of the homes have little shops that might stock some of these items that you like to bring, so look into what facilities a home has available. Vanessa Penney, Registration and Inspection Officer

Mrs Penney also says that some homes may be able to add items to their bulk orders so residents don't miss out.

Because of social distancing and hygiene measures in place within homes, life is 'carrying on as normal' with residents able to eat together in dining rooms and take part in social activities.

We want to reassure relatives of residents that at the moment they are managing to go about their days with little restrictions inside of the home, which is obviously very good for everyone’s wellbeing. We are of course very sorry that we are not currently able to welcome visitors and we know this is very hard for those that can’t see their loved ones. Vanessa Penney, Registration and Inspection Officer

Many homes are currently using iPads and WhatsApp groups to help residents stay in contact with friends and relatives.