Jersey government plans to provide free IVF treatment to all women under 40

All women under 40 could be offered the chance of IVF paid for the Jersey government, under new plans for the island's fertility service.

The Department for Health says its aiming to bring its funding model in line with Scotland, where women under 40 can receive up to three funded cycles.

Those aged 40 to 42 are eligible for one funded cycle.

Currently in Jersey only those couples with a combined household income of under £34,000 qualify for government help with treatment.

All women under 40 have their drugs paid for but have to pick up the cost of IVF treatment and travel to the UK themselves.

The island's newly appointed Medical Director, Patrick Armstrong says the plans could take three to five years to implement.

Money that we spend on the service at the moment if we were to look at how we use that and we were to reinvest it in a different way would allow us to start providing a degree of that service so that people don't pay for it. Ultimately our aspiration would be to get something along the Scottish model. That is going to be a journey and we've got to be realistic. Patrick Armstrong, Jersey Medical Director

The changes follow a review into the island's fertility services, amid growing calls for fairer access to treatment.

The author of recent government petition to provide free IVF to all women says she's delighted by the news, although the funding unlikely to come in time to help her.

I'm not going to risk it- it's a long wait. It's better to do it now while I still have the chance rather than waiting and then probably there will be no chance for me. Micaela Marques, petition author

The announcement is part of wider changes to Jersey's Assisted Reproduction Unit following the retirement of consultant, Neil MacLachlan, who set up it up 30 years ago.

The service will now be nurse-led by specialist fertility nurse, Sue Lowbridge, with support from Oxford-based consultant Enda McVeigh, and middle-grade doctors.

A permanent on-island Obstetrics & Gynaecology consultant with an interest in infertility is being recruited.

Low-level fertility services will continue to be offered in Jersey, with IVF treatment taking place in the UK or further afield.

As of August 2020 waiting times for fertility services have reduced from an average of 16 weeks to two, with no dip in the number of referrals.

However IVF treatment in the UK is currently largely on hold due to limitations during the pandemic.