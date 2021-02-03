Safety measures introduced in St Helier as Jersey shops reopen

Measures to enforce social distancing in the centre of St Helier have been introduced as non-essential shops in Jersey prepare to reopen.

Shoppers will be encouraged to keep left while walking through town and maintain a distance of two metres from other people.

Wearing masks when moving between shops will be recommended, and wearing masks inside shops remains mandatory.

Extra police patrols will be in place in the centre of town. Credit: Government of Jersey

A 'checklist' has also been produced for businesses to ensure they are complying with public health guidelines, including:

Ensuring staff do not come into work if they think they have symptoms of Covid-19

Ensuring staff regularly attend workforce screening

Completing a Covid-19 risk assessment, which should be reviewed at least monthly

Regularly cleaning touch points and shared equipment in shop and staff areas

Limiting customer numbers to maintain physical distancing

Maximising ventilation

The government hopes to open close-contact services such as barbers and hairdressers after another week (Wednesday 10 February).

We are reopening Island services in phases so we can assess the impact of each change we make, and prevent a rapid increase in social contact. We will look again, in three weeks’ time, at the options for further reconnection. Senator John Le Fondré, Chief Minister of Jersey

