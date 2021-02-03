Safety measures introduced in St Helier as Jersey shops reopen
Measures to enforce social distancing in the centre of St Helier have been introduced as non-essential shops in Jersey prepare to reopen.
Shoppers will be encouraged to keep left while walking through town and maintain a distance of two metres from other people.
Wearing masks when moving between shops will be recommended, and wearing masks inside shops remains mandatory.
A 'checklist' has also been produced for businesses to ensure they are complying with public health guidelines, including:
Ensuring staff do not come into work if they think they have symptoms of Covid-19
Ensuring staff regularly attend workforce screening
Completing a Covid-19 risk assessment, which should be reviewed at least monthly
Regularly cleaning touch points and shared equipment in shop and staff areas
Limiting customer numbers to maintain physical distancing
Maximising ventilation
The government hopes to open close-contact services such as barbers and hairdressers after another week (Wednesday 10 February).
We are reopening Island services in phases so we can assess the impact of each change we make, and prevent a rapid increase in social contact. We will look again, in three weeks’ time, at the options for further reconnection.
There will be additional police patrols in St Helier to ensure islanders are following the guidance.
