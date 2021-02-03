Second vaccine doses for Guernsey health workers to be given at Beau Sejour

Health and care workers in Guernsey will receive their second dose of the coronavirus vaccine at Beau Sejour.

Around 1,000 frontline workers were due to receive their second vaccination between Friday 5 and Sunday 14 February, in the Emma Ferbrache Room at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital.

However, these have now been moved to the island's mass-vaccination centre at Beau Sejour leisure centre in order to maintain social distancing and minimise non-essential visits to the hospital.

Despite the change in location, the date and time of each appointment will remain the same.

Any health staff attending Beau Sejour for their second dose should use the main entrance and tell welcome staff that they are there for the Healthcare Clinic. Staff will then direct them to a separate reception desk.

Specific details about appointments can be found on the States of Guernsey website.