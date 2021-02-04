Calls for more clarity on when sport can resume in Jersey

Sports organisers are calling on the government to give them a clearer timeline for when activities will be able to restart.

There is still no clear date when sport will be able to resume in Jersey, six weeks on since it was stopped due to coronavirus restrictions.

No more than 10 people have been allowed to gather outdoors since 23 December, meaning the majority of team sport had to go on hold.

Jersey Sport has written directly to the Chief Minister to request an indication of when sport may be allowed to return.

We would have liked sport back earlier so we have formally written to the government to say, look at a timetable and something that can help guide the sporting community to know when facilities will be needed and when sport can return. Catriona McAllister, Chief Executive of Jersey Sport

Indoor facilities, including swimming pools, also remain closed.