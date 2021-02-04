Four years in prison for 25-year-old found guilty of rape in Jersey

A 25-year-old man has been sentenced to four years in prison for rape in Jersey.

Mark Fernandes was found guilty at the Royal Court in October.

He has also been placed on the Sex Offenders Register for five years, and given a five year restraining order.

The offence happened in May 2019 and, although it has had a devastating impact on the victim, police say she has "shown a great deal of courage during the investigation".

Help is available from a number of agencies who can offer support and guidance to victims of sexual assaults and we remain committed to working with our partners, especially support and advocacy services such as the SARC at Dewberry House, JAAR and the Jersey Women’s Refuge, to encourage victims of sexual crime to report such incidents. Detective Inspector Christina MacLennan, Head of the Criminal Investigation Department

The updated Sexual Offences (Jersey) Law, which came into force in 2018, provides greater protection for victims and clarifies the law on consent, particularly for cases involving alcohol or drugs.