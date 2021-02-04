Businesses in Guernsey who apply for business support in the first two months of 2021 will not have to pay it back.

The Policy & Resources Committee have decided not to apply the support recovery clause to the payroll co-funding scheme for January and February, meaning that any support received will not have to be repaid - regardless of whether or not that business goes onto make a profit.

The committee says it is because the intention is for the current restrictions to be in place for a shorter period than the first lockdown.

The decision has been made urgently in order to avoid, in particular, large scale redundancies which could hamper the ability of some sectors to recommence trading quickly. This demonstrates that we are listening and communicating actively with industry across a broad range of sectors and have taken on board the urgent need for more clarity. Deputy Mark Helyar, Treasury lead for Guernsey's Policy & Resources Committee

Business support measures have been under review since they were reintroduced and politicians will review the support recovery clause towards the end of February.

The scheme has been criticised by some business owners after it emerged that details of how much they claimed could be made public by the States.