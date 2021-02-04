Have you seen this man? CCTV footage released after assault in Guernsey

Police are appealing for information after a man was assaulted in Guernsey.

The incident happened at around 11pm on Thursday 4 December 2020 in Smith Street, near the Prince of Wales lower bar door.

The suspect was a white male around six foot tall and wearing black jogger style bottoms, a grey puffer jacket, white shoes and a dark coloured hat.

The force has released this video of the man.

Anyone who witnessed anything or has any information is asked to call the States of Guernsey Police on 725111 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.