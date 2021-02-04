Jersey Reds' Ed Robinson to be part of England coaching staff for Six Nations

The assistant coach at Jersey Reds is joining the England coaching team for the Six Nations which starts today (06 February).

Ed Robinson will join Eddie Jones' staff for the next two months after Jason Ryles decided to stay in Australia due to the challenges posed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

We're looking forward to welcoming Ed to our coaching staff for the tournament and we'd like to thank Jersey Reds for their cooperation and support in making it happen. He's a talented young coach and will work to help the players improve. Eddie Jones, England Head Coach

Robinson first came to the Reds in the summer of 2018 and the club's Director of Rugby says this a great opportunity for him.

First and foremost we are really excited for Ed. It's a fantastic experience for a young coach and he deserves this opportunity. At Jersey we're very proud of our record of producing players that have gone on to play at the highest levels and it is very encouraging that one of our coaches is getting a chance to work at that level too. Harvey Biljon, Jersey Reds' Director of Rugby

Robinson will return to Jersey after the Six Nations and will therefore miss the start of the Reds' Championship season, which is scheduled to start on the weekend of 6 March.

Join Mark Pougatch and his guests for all the action from Italy v France from 1.30pm and then England v Scotland starting at 4.15pm live on ITV.