More transmissible UK Covid-19 variant present in Jersey

The more transmissible UK variant of coronavirus is in Jersey. Officials confirmed that, of the 30 test samples sent for analysis last month, 4 were the Kent variety of Covid-19.

Deputy Medical Officer of Health, Dr Ivan Muscat said the increased case numbers in December were indicative that the new strain was in the island.

We have acted as if the Kent variant has been with us for some time. Both the Pfizer and Oxford vaccine remain highly effective against this Kent strain. Recent research shows that a single dose of the AstraZeneca (Oxford) vaccine, which is being used in Jersey, is protective for at least 90 days by which point the second dose will be given. Dr Ivan Muscat, Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer of Health

While it is easier to catch, scientists say it is not yet clear if it is more deadly than the original strain.

Following the confirmation, Jersey's Health Minister reiterated the importance of good hygiene, social distancing and wearing masks.

This variant is now dominant in many parts of the world, and so in Jersey we need to act according to not only what is happening in our Island, but also internationally. Now we have this confirmation, even in small numbers, it is even more important that we carry on with strict adherence to the public health guidelines. Deputy Richard Renouf, Jersey's Health Minster

In Guernsey, health officials confirmed the presence of the UK strain in the community had contributed to the sharp rise in cases.

There no evidence of any other variants of Covid-19 in the islands.