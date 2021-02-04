New permanent prison governor appointed in Jersey

A new permanent prison governor has been appointed in Jersey.

Susie Richardson will replace Nick Watkins when he retires in May.

She is currently Deputy Governor for HM Prison Winchester, where she has worked since 2018.

I am delighted that we have attracted such an outstanding candidate in Susie to lead our prison service. She will provide energy, strategic focus and strong leadership, and I look forward to working closely with her in reducing re-offending in our island community. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Nick Watkins for his outstanding 32 years of service. Constable Len Norman, Jersey's Home Affairs Minister

Ms Richardson has also worked worked in a number of operational roles in prisons across England and Wales, and held positions in the Ministry of Justice.

I will be moving to the island with my husband and three school aged children and we all very much look forward to becoming part of the community of Jersey, embracing all that the island has to offer and ensuring that we give back to this beautiful island. Susie Richardson, Jersey's new Prison Governor

During Mr Watkins' time, he has been involved with setting up numerous initiatives and units within the prison, such as the vulnerable persons unit, introducing digital technology to the service as well as the prison’s development program.

He was also involved with the development of an electric locking system that has now been deployed in other prisons across other jurisdictions.