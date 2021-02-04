New website for those affected by cancer in Jersey

A new website has been set up for those affected by cancer in Jersey.

Cancer.je has been set up by a group of islanders who all have, or have had, a cancer diagnosis.

It has been officially launched today (4 February) to tie in with World Cancer Day.

The site provides information about support services on and off-island, as well as tips and stories.

There are so many unknowns when it comes to cancer, from understanding work-based implications and expectations around treatments to managing personal relationships. With this new initiative, we’re aiming to build a supportive and helpful community informed by real experience and empathy, especially during that whirlwind time after first diagnosis. Lorna Pirozzolo, Founder

Now, the team are also in the process of forming a small committee, including:

Patients with different cancers to existing committee members;

Male patients;

Family members of patients; and

A cancer professional.