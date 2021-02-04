Panel formed to recruit new States of Alderney Chief Executive

An appointment board has been formed to recruit a new Chief Executive for the States of Alderney.

The five-person panel, created by the island's Policy & Finance Committee, is tasked with appointing a permanent replacement for Andrew Muter, who resigned from the role in February 2020.

The board includes the States' President William Tate, Bill Abel, Alex Snowdon, Annie Burgess and Ian Carter who will act as its Chairman.

We are interviewing a number of candidates in the week commencing 8th February and in the meantime we are remaining in contact with Guernsey Chief Executive, Paul Whitfield over the alternative of a secondment. We are optimistic we will be able to find the right person for this critical role of leading the civil service and supporting the Committees. Ian Carter, Chairman of appointment board

Interviews will take place from Monday 8 February using video conferencing software, due to coronavirus restrictions. States Members will also be invited to meet the candidates virtually.

Once the board makes its final decision, the appointment must be approved by the Lieutenant Governor under Alderney's laws.