Rise in demand for mental health support for young people in Jersey

The number of young people in Jersey seeking mental health support increased by more than 40% last year.

In 2020, 1,902 young people received counselling through the Youth Enquiry Service (YES) - compared to 1,341 in 2019.

More than 250 also registered for counselling and support through the online Kooth tool in its first month, after it launched in December. It was piloted following a reduction in face-to-face services for young people as a result of coronavirus restrictions.

However, mental health support workers say they are still a listening ear for any young people experiencing problems.

We know that Covid-19 has had a massive impact on young people’s mental health. Youth workers continue to do a fantastic job supporting young people through schools, in town, and over the phone. Although Covid-19 means that we can’t meet in person, our youth work team are still here to listen and provide support. Mark Capern, Principal Youth Officer

The YES project, based at Eagle House at La Colomberie, is a drop-in facility where people aged 14-25 can access free and confidential support for mental health issues or other concerns they might have.

Funding has been allocated under the Government Plan to redesigning Children and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS), which includes setting up a helpline and investing in early intervention measures. Today is 'Time To Talk' Day, which encourages everyone to have 'small conversations' around their mental wellbeing to help break the stigma and help people lead happier lives.