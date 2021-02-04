The Jersey charity Focus on Mental Illness is using this year's Time To Talk Day to ensure people with severe mental illnesses are not forgotten.

Time To Talk is an annual awareness day on the first Thursday of February, when people across the British Isles are encouraged to talk about their emotional wellbeing.

This year's theme on 4 February is 'the power of small' - to signify that a small conversation about mental health can make a big difference to islanders, especially at such an isolating time with restrictions in both islands.

Stephen McCrimmon says it is important to remember those who have a mental illness. Credit: ITV CHANNEL TV

But Stephen McCrimmon from Focus on Mental Illness says it is important to remember that people with severe illnesses, like bipolar and psychosis, also experience fluctuating mental health and they must be included in the conversation.

Certain named illnesses still carry the biggest stigma; schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, any types of psychotic illnesses. People tend to be quite unsure about them. I sit on the Executive Committee of the Royal College of Psychiatry and, while they see some fantastic work, they feel the people who've been left behind are the ones with the most severe, most stigmatised mental health conditions. Stephen McCrimmon, Focus On Mental Illness

One in six people will experience a mental health issue.

One in 100 will suffer from a severe mental illness like schizophrenia or bipolar disorder.

3% of people will experience psychosis at some point in their lives, often triggered in adolescence.

21-year-old Adrienne Dixon from Jersey was diagnosed with psychosis five years ago when she could not distinguish what was real and what was not.

All sorts of noises made me feel really paranoid, thinking maybe people were following me. I used to struggle listening to music because I'd hear things that weren't necessarily being said. I couldn't leave the house, I missed a year of school. Sometimes I even struggled to leave my room and it took quite a while to reintegrate myself back into society. Adrienne Dixon

With timely psychological and psychiatric treatment, plus specialist support for her and her family, she is now at university and completing a work placement. She wants to share her story to show that a mental illness does not define a person and that you can live a fulfilling and happy life with the right help in place.

There is still stigma and I think that's just because there's not enough education on the more serious mental illnesses. There are common misconceptions and because of that they're more feared. But studies show that with enough sleep deprivation, anyone can develop symptoms of psychosis, it can happen to anyone. So I don't think you can characterize someone based on their diagnosis. Adrienne Dixon

More information about the charity Focus On Mental Illness in Jersey can be found here and they can be contacted on 07797 710900 and info@focusmi.org