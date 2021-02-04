St John Ambulance Guernsey launches charity fundraising appeal

St John Ambulance in Guernsey is appealing to the public and local businesses, to help support a major fundraising campaign.

The charity was about to launch a major fundraising project to support its work in the community, just before lockdown was announced.

St John is looking to raise more than £100,000 to continue improving the lives of islanders in Guernsey.

As soon as we were made aware of the new lockdown our focus immediately turned towards supporting the community and adapting our services to meet the urgent needs of islanders. We’ve stopped some of our regular activities and have concentrated on the essential deliveries service, Caring Caller, prescription deliveries, vaccination centre transport and decontamination team. Nikki Harrison, Chief Executive Officer for St John Ambulance Guernsey

The charity provides a range of services including Event First Aid, Community First Responders, the Flying Christine III marine ambulance, Badgers & Cadets, Community Library, Cycle Response Unit, the Volunteer Ambulance Reserves and Covid-19 Response.

St John relies entirely on charitable donations, corporate partnership, bequests and fundraising. Small charges are made for some services such as Event First Aid.

The charity had been hoping to hold a series of fundraising events throughout 2021, with the first big community event planned for April. However, in the light of the current lockdown the fundraising events remain under review.

During lockdown, St John Ambulance has supported vulnerable members of the community through its Caring Callers service and essential medicine and food deliveries.