A mother and daughter in Jersey have raised thousands of pounds to pay for free, hot school meals to feed some of the island's most vulnerable children. Audrey Laurens-Chalmers and her daughter Mollie had hoped to reach £5,000 on their Crowd Funding page, for food vouchers. But after receiving many donations, they have now passed their target and raised over £7,000.

We've been overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity of our fellow islanders. We're pleased to announce that we've reached our initial target of £5,000 (1282 meals), and we've since changed our fundraising target to £7,800 (2000 meals). Audrey Laurens-Chalmers

They say all donations will go directly to the charity Caring Cooks, which will work with schools to ensure the money goes to those most in need.

Our government's worked tirelessly to get these children back to school to support their physical and mental health but actually a hot meal at lunchtime is also important to their academic achievement. So we do work with government and we want to support and build on that. Melissa Nobrega, Caring Cooks of Jersey

Calls to introduce free school meals were put forward in December but not given backing from the States.