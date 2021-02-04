Two Guernsey shops close after positive Covid case detected

Two shops in Guernsey have been closed after a positive coronavirus case was linked to them.

The M&S stores in St Martin's and L'Islet are currently being deep cleaned, after an individual working across both sites tested positive for Covid-19 through the targeted testing, introduced to support essential services such as food retailers.

The individual has not yet developed symptoms, however all staff have been invited for testing.

Our increased testing capacity is making a very real difference in helping to identify cases. These two stores will be reopened as soon as it is safe to do so. And that’s important too, because we want to maintain a good number of food retailers open at any one time so people aren’t having to all go to a handful of locations for their essential supplies. Paul Whitfield, Chief Executive of the States of Guernsey

Customers of these stores do not need to self-isolate unless they are directly contacted by the Contact Tracing Team. They should continue to follow lockdown rules and stay at home, only leaving for essential reasons and they should report any symptoms to the clinical helpline on 01481 756938 or 01481 756969.