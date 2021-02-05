Author hopes LGBTQ+ writing competition will help others be true to themselves

An author who inspired an LGBTQ+ writing competition in the Channel Islands says he hopes it will encourage others to be true to themselves

William Dameron will be among those judging entries to the competition, which has been launched by the equality group Liberate as part of LGBT+ History Month.

His book The Lie: A Memoir of Two Marriages, Catfishing and Coming Out told the story of how he was finally able to embrace his sexuality and come out as gay, having led a heteronormative life for many years.

He hopes that the competition might inspire others to embrace who they are.

When we create our stories and we publish them and put them out into the world. It lets people know they're not alone. I made a connection across the pond and across the world and it's helped people to accept who they are and know it's never too late to be who you were meant to be. William Dameron, author of The Lie

Entrants are asked to 'express themselves' through a piece of writing with an LGBTQ+ storyline, of 1,000 words or less.

Anyone across the Channel Islands can submit their entries to either the Over 18's or Under 18's category, with prizes for the winners of each.