Covid outbreak confirmed within Guernsey care home

An outbreak of coronavirus has been confirmed within a Guernsey care home.

Two residents and two members of staff at La Grande Lande in St Saviour have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

All staff have been identified as close contacts and have been put into isolation.

As a result of the lack of staff, all 11 residents have been moved to the Princess Elizabeth Hospital for the next few weeks.

The two residents that have tested positive are not sick, and had received the first dose of their vaccine around three weeks ago. The other nine residents have tested negative, but are isolating due to being in close contact with the positive cases.