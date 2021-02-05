Guernsey Coastguard and RNLI urge caution for Bailiwick boaters

Guernsey's Coastguard and the RNLI are asking islanders to think carefully before taking to the Bailiwick's waters during lockdown.

Under the current restrictions, people can use a pleasure boat, kayak or canoe during their two-hour recreation time - but both organisations are encouraging boaters to consider the risks due to the pressures it can put on their teams.

Captain David Barker from Guernsey Coastguard says the main message is simple: 'Just because you can, does not mean you should.'

We understand why islanders may want to spend their outdoor activity time on the sea, but please remember that if a volunteer lifeboat crew member becomes infected on a rescue, either from a casualty or another crew member, it can mean that the whole crew must isolate. This will not only put the crew and their family at risk but jeopardise our ability to crew the lifeboat for future rescues. Captain David Barker, Head of Guernsey Coastguard

These calls have been echoed by teams at the St Peter Port RNLI.

We fully endorse Guernsey Coastguard’s message of whether pleasure boaters’ canoeists or kayakers really need to venture out in local waters or around Bailiwick coastlines currently. If one whole crew has to self-isolate as a result of a rescue, which could have been prevented, this could compromise our ability to attend subsequent incidents and put lives at risk. Chris Harvey, Lifeboat Operations Manager for the St Peter Port RNLI

Anyone who finds themselves in difficulty while in the water should call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.