The number of young people in Guernsey referred for mental health support peaked in the last four months of 2020.

Figures from the Guernsey Youth Commission show they received more than 300 referrals for access to emotional and wellbeing help.

While overall, the figures remained fairly consistent with those of 2019, more than half of referrals were made between September and December.

Despite being unable to provide face-to-face support during lockdown, more than 1,200 individual support sessions were delivered to young people over the course of 2020.

This week is Children's Mental Health Week, with young people being encouraged to use creative ways to express how they are feeling.

Guernsey's Youth Commission provides mental and emotional wellbeing support to young people in the Bailiwick. You can access their website here.