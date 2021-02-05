Guernsey's lockdown extended

Guernsey's lockdown is being extended, the Chief Minister has announced.

At today's coronavirus briefing, Deputy Ferbrache said the current restrictions will remain in place until at least next Wednesday (10 February) when an update will be provided.

By this time next week, we will have a better idea of the timeframe and the way out of this lockdown. No promises, but we do expect to be announcing changes on Wednesday. Deputy Peter Ferbrache, Guernsey's Chief Minister

Deputy Ferbrache added that the government expects to come out of this lockdown "much quicker" than the previous one.

His comments come two weeks after the island announced these restrictions.