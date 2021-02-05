The UK government is being challenged to prove it has plans in place to ensure people from Guernsey and Jersey will continue to have access to a range of rights there, including health care and higher education, post-Brexit. A House of Lords committee has written to the Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary, Robert Buckland MP, to seek reassurances that the Channel Islands will still be considered a part of the 'British family'. The two-page letter also queries why there are separate post-Brexit agreements between Guernsey and Jersey and the EU on fishing rights, rather than a pan-Channel Islands deal. When the trade deal between the UK and EU was agreed in December, it was revealed local fishermen would be able to land their catches in Europe, and existing French fishermen would be entitled to apply for licences to continue fishing in Guernsey and Jersey territorial waters. But concerns were raised by fishing industry representatives in Jersey that the deal would effectively mean the island would lose sovereignty of its own waters. Lord Kinnoul, the chair of the Lords' European Union Committee, wants to be convinced that the transition to the new fishing arrangements has been "smooth" and that a clause in the deal which means the Channel Islands can quit the complete trade agreement within 90 days of it being signed is something the governments of Guernsey and Jersey actually wanted.

What steps is the Government taking to ensure that effective mechanisms for governance of, and dialogue concerning, the bilateral relationship between the UK and the Crown Dependencies are maintained and enhanced in the post-Brexit context? Lord Kinnoul

Robert Buckland has been asked to respond to the Lords committee's queries by 17 February.