Jersey's former Housing Minister says he is pleased the government agrees that homes built at the Waterfront development should not be for foreign investors looking to buy-to-let.

Senator Sam Mézec lodged a proposition last December calling for the ban. He also said half the 1,000 homes planned to be built at the site, should be for affordable housing.

Artist's impression from the Jersey Development Company of what the Waterfront would look like. Credit: Jersey Development Company

However the government has not committed to this part of the proposition. Instead it has produced an amendment to the original version, saying it will maximise "the proportion of affordable housing units" with a range of other homes of varying prices, types and tenure.

The Council of Ministers says doing so will maintain the "overall viability" of the whole project and help raise money for improvements to local infrastructure and community facilities.

When he first submitted the proposition last year, the Reform Jersey leader said the Waterfront was not meeting its full potential and the government played an integral role in giving it a lift.

The island has an affordable housing crisis which won't be solved by providing more and more homes to be sold on to private investors, rather than directly for islanders who are struggling in the open market. The government must be part of the solution, and not exacerbate the problem by using government-owned land to make short-term profits, rather than a long-term legacy of homes for islanders. Senator Sam Mézec, Reform Jersey

Artist impression from the Jersey Development Company on how St Helier would be split into quarters. Credit: Jersey Development Company

The proposition will now be debated in the States Assembly on Tuesday 9 February and if approved, the government will need to provide a report by 30 April 2021 into how it will maximise the amount of affordable housing at the development.