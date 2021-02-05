Jersey's Education and Children's ministerial roles to be merged

The roles of Education Minister and Children's Minister are set to be merged by Jersey's government - with the Chief Minister lining up Deputy Jeremy Maçon to take the role.

Under the shake-up, the role of Children's and Housing Minister will be split to create the new role of Housing and Communities Minister - with the portfolio of the Children's Minister being moved to Education.

The Chief Minister will authorise the move with a Ministerial Decision, meaning it will come into effect two weeks later. The decision follows consultation with ministers and the Children's Commissioner.

As we have seen during the outbreak of COVID-19, education and the well-being of children and young people are intrinsically linked. Joining the portfolio for Children and Education will enable the Minister to focus on joining up legislation, policy and practice to make sure that children’s needs are understood and met through our work: this will truly mean Putting Children First. Senator John Le Fondré, Jersey's Chief Minister

The new Education Minister is set to be elected on Tuesday 9 February, following Senator Tracey Vallois' resignation from the role in early January.

The States political leader says he intends to nominate Deputy Jeremy Maçon, the current Children and Housing Minister and acting Education Minister, for the position.

I intend to nominate Deputy Maçon because he has already shown a strong aptitude for his ministerial roles. If he is successful, he will be able to provide continuity throughout the remainder of this Government. Senator John Le Fondré, Jersey's Chief Minister

If Deputy Maçon is elected to the role, the States will then have to elect a new Minister for Housing and Communities. The new brief will involve working alongside charities and not-for-profit groups and develop links with organisations supporting the elderly.