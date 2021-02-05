Jersey's interim Medical Director appointed to position permanently
Jersey's interim Medical Director has been appointed to the position permanently.
Patrick Armstrong has responsibility for leading Health and Community Services (HCS), and will continue to be a member of the HCS Executive team with share responsibility for strategic, governance and operational decisions.
Patrick was rigorously assessed against other very strong applicants and this appointment is a great example of the high calibre of employees that we have in our workforce. Patrick was the panel’s unanimous choice and I’m so pleased that he has accepted the role, so that he can continue the phenomenal work he has been doing.
Patrick was awarded an MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours list for his services to the community during the pandemic. He has been a consultant for 16 years and has lived and worked in Jersey for the past five years.
I look forward to continuing to work with colleagues across Government and leading clinical teams committed to providing world class medical care. In the short term, my priorities will be responding to the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as a continued focus on the development of our services and staff so we can deliver the highest quality healthcare for the people of Jersey.