Jersey's interim Medical Director appointed to position permanently

Jersey's interim Medical Director has been appointed to the position permanently.

Patrick Armstrong has responsibility for leading Health and Community Services (HCS), and will continue to be a member of the HCS Executive team with share responsibility for strategic, governance and operational decisions.

Patrick was rigorously assessed against other very strong applicants and this appointment is a great example of the high calibre of employees that we have in our workforce. Patrick was the panel’s unanimous choice and I’m so pleased that he has accepted the role, so that he can continue the phenomenal work he has been doing. Caroline Landon, Director General of Health and Community Services

Patrick was awarded an MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours list for his services to the community during the pandemic. He has been a consultant for 16 years and has lived and worked in Jersey for the past five years.