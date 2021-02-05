One of the leading ladies on The Real Housewives of Jersey's says it pays to be yourself.

Kate Taylor's comments come after many fans described her as their "favourite" on social media, after at first being unsure about her.

I can't be anybody but me. Some people don't warm to me, but I'll try with them and then move on to the people that do want to spend time with me and think that I'm a good friend and that type of thing. People who know me really well know that I'm just being me - as soon as they see me, they know it's not scripted. Kate Taylor, The Real Housewives of Jersey

Kate's boisterous personality saw her turn up to a party on a jet ski in episode one, and jump into a swimming pool fully clothed while filming the staycation scenes.

In her latest interview with ITV Channel TV, Kate also opened up about her relationship with her son, Finn.

I've been a smiling annoying mummy all day because I went for a walk with him. I'm taking the tiniest steps, because there's a lot of rebuilding. But a love between a mother and son is unbreakable. Kate Taylor, The Real Housewives of Jersey

