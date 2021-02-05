Meeting organised to hear residents' concerns over Overdale access

A special meeting will be held next week to hear residents' concerns over access to Jersey's new hospital at Overdale.

St Helier's Constable, Simon Crowcroft, is arranging the Parish meeting for Wednesday evening (10 February).

He says he appreciates the concerns of those affected by the proposals, and the impact on the local neighbourhood and environment.

The meeting will take place at the Town Hall at 7pm, but people are being encouraged to join online.

Anyone who wants to vote must call the Parish Secretary by Tuesday on 811880 to register.