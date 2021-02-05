First positive case of Covid-19 identified in Alderney

A positive case of Covid-19 has been identified in Alderney through contact tracing.

The individual was self-isolating at the time of testing positive and is at home continuing with their self-isolation.

Public Health Services and the States of Guernsey are working closely with Alderney's Health Service and the States of Alderney to ensure they are fully supported.

Contact tracing has already been carried out and Public Health are confident that there are no further contacts of this case outside their household.

There is a very low risk of further spread of the virus in Alderney.

We identified this person early as a potential contact and they have been self-isolating for several days. Coupled with how Alderney is already in lockdown, we have been able to complete our contact tracing assessment very quickly and confirmed there are no further contacts outside of the household. Dr Nicola Brink, Director of Public Health

Alderney, like the rest of the Bailiwick, has been in lockdown since Saturday 23 January. All islanders are staying at home except for essential reasons or their two hours of outdoor exercise carried out only with their household, or socially distanced with one other person.

Face coverings are also strongly recommended when leaving the house.

I’m extremely reassured by the encouraging outcome of the contact tracing work carried out overnight. All I ask of Alderney residents is to keep doing what you’re doing, follow the lockdown rules, go out as little as you can and keep your distance and wear a face covering when you are out. William Tate, President of the States of Alderney

Residents in Alderney who develop any symptoms, however mild, should phone the clinical helpline on 01481 756938 or 01481756969, or phone their GP.