Potential snow for Channel Islands this weekend

The Channel Islands could see some snow this weekend - even if it is only a dusting.

This morning (5 February), Jersey Met Office issued a yellow alert for snow, for all the islands.

Temperatures are expected to fall and, as a result, any wet weather that arrives may mean the showers are sleet or snow from Sunday.

Guernsey and Alderney may experience more in the way of sleet or snow than Jersey as it is sitting slightly further north and not sheltered by the French coast.

The showers are expected to continue on Monday and Tuesday, although any snowfall accumulations are uncertain and still being assessed.

Currently the indication is for small amounts, but islanders are being given an advanced warning.

However, it is important to note that Jersey Met's 'confidence rating' in these conditions remains low, and everyone is being advised to keep an eye on updated forecasts over the weekend and into next week.