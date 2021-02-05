Prison sentence for woman who stole £70,000 from employer in Jersey

A Jersey woman has been sentenced to two years and three months in prison after admitting to stealing more than £72,000 from her employer. Carla Ann Riddock made 39 payments totaling £72,396 from the business bank account of Gell Electrics into her own savings account between January 2017 and November 2019. The 34-year-old used the reference Yesss Electrical, which is a regular supplier for Gell, so as not to arouse suspicion. It was only after she left the company that the boss, Kevin Gell, noticed the discrepancies.

We've had to get out other loans, as we needed new vans, so we've taken full loans out for that over several years. And then we give out bonuses to our employees based on how the company's done and what it can afford to pay. The money's not been there to give as much as they would have received. And they certainly felt very much let down as she was a friend to them as well as me. Kevin Gell, Managing Director of Gell Electrics

In the Royal Court today, defence advocate Julia-Anne Dix, acting for Riddock, explained that she used the stolen money to cover rent and child maintenance payments for her two children, both of whom live with their fathers. She said the financial pressure had caused the defendant's mental health to deteriorate, resulting in a breakdown when she left the company in November 2019. Sentencing Riddock to two years and three months in prison, the judge, Commissioner Julian Clyde Smith said her offences amounted to a serious breach of trust, and had had a substantial impact on Gell Electrics and Kevin Gell personally. He resisted calls from the prosecution to impose a compensation order, which would have compelled Riddock to pay the money back upon her release. He said that as she had no means of doing so, the order would be setting her up to fail.