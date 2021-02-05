Tributes paid to Durrell's Jeremy Mallinson who's died aged 83
Tributes have been paid to Jeremy Mallinson, the former director of Jersey Zoo, whose death was announced today (5 February).
Jeremy became Gerald Durrell’s right-hand man soon after the zoo opened in 1959, and devoted the rest of his working life to the Trust until his retirement in 2001. The Honorary Director, Lee Durrell, described her dear friend as "an extraordinary member of the zoo community".
His passion for helping the animal kingdom was unparalleled, and his belief in the positive role zoos could and should make to saving species from extinction was unshakable. Jeremy’s support for the conservation of the tamarin monkeys of Brazil became legendary.
Jeremy's work in conservation was key to Jersey Zoo's success, but it was his devotion to the wider animal kingdom across the world which saw him recognised with an OBE.
Jeremy Mallinson enriched the lives of so many people and animals, myself included. He was best man at my wedding to Gerry and a close friend from that time until now. I shall miss him tremendously.