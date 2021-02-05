Tributes paid to Durrell's Jeremy Mallinson who's died aged 83

Tributes have been paid to Jeremy Mallinson, the former director of Jersey Zoo, whose death was announced today (5 February).

Jeremy became Gerald Durrell’s right-hand man soon after the zoo opened in 1959, and devoted the rest of his working life to the Trust until his retirement in 2001. The Honorary Director, Lee Durrell, described her dear friend as "an extraordinary member of the zoo community".

His passion for helping the animal kingdom was unparalleled, and his belief in the positive role zoos could and should make to saving species from extinction was unshakable. Jeremy’s support for the conservation of the tamarin monkeys of Brazil became legendary. Lee Durrell, Honorary Director of Jersey Zoo

Jeremy's work in conservation was key to Jersey Zoo's success, but it was his devotion to the wider animal kingdom across the world which saw him recognised with an OBE.

Jeremy Mallinson was known for walking the zoos cheetah Credit: Jersey Zoo