Guernsey teacher to run seven half marathons in seven days for charity

A local teacher in Guernsey is running seven half marathons in seven days.

Matt Jamieson hopes to raise money for the Covid-19 Community Charity Appeal. The Social Investment Fund has relaunched the appeal due to Guernsey going into lockdown again and the increasing challenge charities face when trying to raise money.

Matt usually runs three times a week, covering 90 miles. But he has set himself a challenge to cover the same milage in one week.

In 2020, the public donated almost £455,000 to the Appeal. The Social Investment Fund made a commitment to match fund the total amount raised.

So far, almost £470,000 has been distributed to a wide range of charitable organisations in the Bailiwick. The money has filled gaps in funding for many charities and has provided funds for additional services.

We are delighted that Matt has chosen to support the Covid-19 Community Charity Appeal with his ambitious challenge and wish him the best of luck. Local charities play a vital role in our islands, supporting many people who could not cope without their help, especially at this difficult time. Yet for many charities, fundraising has become increasingly difficult and they need our support Sadie Siviter de Paucar, Lead Officer for the Social Investment Fund

The challenge begins on Sunday 7 February and finishes on Saturday 13 February. Matt plans to run a half marathon each morning within two hours permitted recreation time under the new restrictions.