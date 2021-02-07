All pupils and staff at St Anne's Primary School in Alderney have been having a coronavirus test before they can return to school on Tuesday (9 February).

It comes after the first case of covid-19 was found in the island on Friday.

Everyone attending school will need to be in receipt of a negative result before going back to the classroom. The swabs are being delivered and tested at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital in Guernsey.

It is only thanks to the rapid work of all involved that we have been able to get these arrangements in place so quickly, to ensure that we can still open next week. We of course want to make sure it is as safe as possible to come in to the school, but, as planned, we will be welcoming everyone who needs to make use of the service we are offering, as long as they have a negative test. Martin Winward, headteacher of St Anne’s

The States of Guernsey says all parents and carers have been contacted by the school to update them on the situation.