Guernsey's Education Committee wants to scrap previous reviews into school model

Guernsey's Education Committee will ask the States to scrap previous resolutions looking into the future of education in the island. Instead it says it wants comparisons to be against the model that is currently in operation.

The head of the department says the concept of selection for education is not back on the table, 'under no circumstances.' Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen also says that her department, like others in the States, must work under tighter financial pressures because of the pandemic. She says this will be factored into the plans for secondary education.

In March last year, the States said that three-models of secondary education should be reviewed and compared to the baseline two-school model. However the Committee says its 'illogical to compare models to a baseline that is neither in operation'.

It says that it does not want to 'start from square one' and wants to 'own the stages of the review', without being impeded by previous States resolutions.

If the States approves our request to rescind these old resolutions, we will continue with the review of Secondary education with a more focused scope - one that doesn’t dedicate time to solutions that cannot be delivered. We have all the value of the work done so far, keeping the members of our independent oversight panel on board and we will not be going back to square one. Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen, Guernsey's President of the Committee for Education, Sport & Culture

Deputy Dudley-Owen says the Committee will be explaining in more detail what their plans are for the education model in the island in due course.

Deputies had voted in favour of £157m funding reforms back in September 2019, which would have seen the creation of a new 'super' secondary school called Lisia, split between Victor Hugo College on the Baubigny site and de Saumarez College on the Beaucamps site.

However the government continued to face criticism for the timing of the debate from politicians, who said there was enough time to consider the details of the plans.