Recreational boaters in Guernsey urged to plan carefully when out at sea

The Guernsey Coastguard and the RNLI are both urging Bailiwick pleasure boat users to think "very carefully" before heading out to sea during the current lockdown period.

Just because you can, does not mean you should. We understand why islanders may want to spend their outdoor activity time on the sea, but please remember that if a volunteer lifeboat crew member becomes infected on a rescue, the whole crew must isolate. This will not only put the crew and their family at risk but jeopardise our ability to crew future rescues. This must be avoided at all costs. Captain David Barker, Head of Guernsey Coastguard

People in the Bailiwick can use a pleasure boat, canoe or kayak as part of their permitted two hour reaction time under the new restrictions which can in on 23 January 2021.