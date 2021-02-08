Deputy Russell Labey nominated to be Jersey's new Housing Minister

Deputy Russell Labey has been nominated to be Jersey's new Housing Minister.

He has been put forward by the Chief Minister, Senator John Le Fondré.

As well as housing, there will be additional responsibilities involved, as the role is due to become the Minister for Housing and Communities.

This will involve supporting the community work of the third sector, including developing closer links with departments who support the elderly.

I am delighted to be nominating Russell as Minister for Housing and Communities. I know he will bring both experience and enthusiasm to this role and I look forward to working with him. This role will ensure that we will have a champion and support for good housing and for critical elements of our community. Senator John Le Fondré, Jersey's Chief Minister

Responsibility for children will fall under the Minister for Children and Education which current Acting Minister for Education, Deputy Jeremy Maҫon, has been nominated for.