Dorothy Perkins, Burton and Wallis stores in the Channel Islands will close after administrators for the Arcadia Group announced the brands sale to online fashion retailer Boohoo for £25.2 million.

In a press statement, Deloitte confirmed the deal is expected to be completed on 9 February and will see all remaining 214 stores permanently close.

Approximately 260 employees working across the three brands in areas such as design, buying and digital will transfer to Boohoo.

The store closures are understood to cover all Channel Islands sites of the three brands.

Channel Islands expected store closures:

Burton, St Helier, Jersey

Burton, St Peter Port, Guernsey

Dorothy Perkins, St Helier, Jersey

Dorothy Perkins, St Peter Port, Guernsey

Wallis (De Gruchy), Jersey

This latest announcement follows the sale of Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT to online fashion retailer Asos a week ago after the brands' owner Arcadia Group went into administration last November.