EYECAN Jersey urges islanders to be mindful of those with visual impairments

A Jersey charity is urging the public to be mindful of people with visual impairments after shops reopened last week.

Sight impairment charity, EYECAN says many visually impaired people rely on memory to navigate the high street and new layouts brought in due to the pandemic can be confusing.

The changes to the layouts of shops and the changes that have recently been made in town, whilst we absolutely support the reasons why they need to be there, for people with visual impairment it does make life a lot more challenging. Agnetta Nerac, EYECAN

The charity is now asking the public to be aware of special lanyards which let them know if someone has a hidden disability.

If you see someone wearing one of these lanyards, they are someone that needs a bit more space, a bit more time to navigate. Just be kind and be patient with people who are finding these changes a little bit tricky. Agnetta Nerac, EYECAN

Donna Hill has had a visual impairment in one eye for more than 12 years, but in the last six months she has begun losing the sight in her other eye.

She says still being able to go out shopping on her own means the world to her.

It's all I've got. I can't drive, I can't go anywhere and do anything else. I know these streets like the back of my hand and that's what I really appreciate being able to do. I usually stick to the side of a building or the middle of the path where there's lines like in town and I just manage the best I can really. Donna Hill

But for Donna, the pandemic has brought extra challenges.

She says she only recently started wearing the lanyard and it has already made a difference, "If you've got something to say, look I am struggling, I need space, people will give you that and you feel a bit more part of the community, a bit more able to get on with things and not so in the way. For me it's helped be more visible”.

EYECAN is giving out lanyards to their members and more information can be found at www.givemespace.uk.