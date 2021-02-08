All of the initial four cases of coronavirus which sparked Guernsey's latest lockdown were the UK Kent variant.

The news was confirmed at the latest briefing, held this afternoon (8 February).

After detecting the cases on 22 January, health bosses sent samples for testing.

Dr Nicola Brink says the results explain the speed of transmission throughout the community.

This fits in with our understanding of what has happened to us, because we felt that we were seeing an extremely rapid spread of the virus, in a way that we simply didn't see in the first wave. So we suspected it was caused by a variant, and indeed that is now confirmed. Dr Nicola Brink, Guernsey's Director of Public Health