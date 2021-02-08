Guernsey schools reopen for vulnerable children and those of essential workers

Guernsey's schools will reopen to some children this morning.

Schools and other educational settings closed on 25 January, following the outbreak of coronavirus and subsequent lockdown.

Only vulnerable children and those where both parents are essential workers are able to return to the classroom, meaning the majority of children will continue learning from home.

The States says the measure has been introduced to minimise the number of staff and students on-site, due to the high numbers of positive coronavirus cases on the island.

Eligible staff and pupils have been tested ahead of their return and will be regularly tested for Covid-19 going forward.

Meanwhile, Guernsey's education department has provided more than 700 devices to children who are learning from home - around one in ten students in the States-funded system.

WiFi access has also been given to 150 families whose children require internet access for their home learning.