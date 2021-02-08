Islanders aged 65-69 in Jersey urged to book Covid vaccine online from Wednesday

Islanders in the 65 to 69 age bracket in Jersey are being asked not to call the coronavirus helpline to book their vaccine until Wednesday (10 February).

The team say they have been busy receiving these calls, despite not being able to book them in yet.

They are also encouraging the public to use the online booking system where possible.

Any Islanders aged 65-69 who want to book their appointment should wait until Wednesday 10 February, when the team will be able to offer assistance. It is quicker to book your vaccination appointment online via the booking portal if you are able to. Victoria Mitchell-Stirrup, Team Manager at the Coronavirus Helpline

Those wishing to book online can do so here.