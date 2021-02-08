Jersey Battle of Flowers stalwart Tony Perkins dies

Jersey's Battle of Flowers stalwart, Tony Perkins, has died.

In a statement, the current Battle Chair said the team are "heartbroken" to lose such a "passionate" friend.

"It is with much regret and immense sadness to announce to our Battle family and friends that our much loved and respected former Chairman and Battle stalwart Tony Perkins has passed away after a brave fight against Cancer.

"I don’t need to tell you how much Tony contributed to Battle life; for so many of us we share the memories and stories over the many years – from his days as a volunteer with the Parish of St Clement, in the 1960s culminating in his Chairmanship of Battle on three occasions during the period 1995 and 2015.

"Despite his ‘retirement’ Tony’s passion, enthusiasm and commitment to Battle remained – he was always there as a sounding board to provide the Board, as a friend, his knowledge, experience and guidance – we may not always have agreed but his words of wisdom that 'Battle is all about the community' has never wavered and one that we will continue to follow.

"On a personal note, like many, I am absolutely heartbroken at his loss: I have known Tony for many years and above all, will always value his friendship. Our long evenings discussing Battle and its importance to our life and what it means to Jersey’s community will always remain with me; a sentiment that I know is shared with so many of you.

"Tony Perkins – we will all so miss your wisdom, your commitment, the laughs and good times but ultimately your passion – you were the face and voice of Battle for so many years and we will never forget.

"Our heartfelt condolences to Tony’s nearest and dearest, of which there are many. Goodnight our dearest friend, sleep well in the knowledge that we will never forget you – Please look down on us every August and continue to spread that genuine joy and enthusiasm.”