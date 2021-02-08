Jersey Reds Championship season to start in March against Saracens

Jersey Reds will begin their delayed season away to former European champions Saracens after fixtures for the 2020/21 Greene King IPA Championship campaign were confirmed.

Reds start with a bye week following London Scottish's decision to withdraw from this year's competition, before travelling to the StoneX Stadium to face Saracens on the weekend of 13 March for their first taste of competitive action in over a year.

This is followed by away games against Richmond, Bedford Blues, Doncaster Knights and Ealing Trailfinders before the prospect of a home match against Nottingham on the weekend of 24 April.

The season typically starts in September but faced a six-month delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Reds agreed to a 3:7 split of home and away fixtures and have been working closely with Jersey's Government to ensure the season goes ahead as planned.

Final details are due to be discussed this week with government approval needed ahead of a return.

Reds' chairman Mark Morgan is optimistic of a positive outcome and although games are initially likely to be played without fans, he hopes some supporters could be allowed back this season.

We would love to think we might be able to have our supporters back at Stade Santander International by the time the Pirates visit us at the end of May. We won’t be able to confirm that for some time, but it’s a nice prospect as long as the recovery from the pandemic continues. Mark Morgan, Jersey Reds Chairman

Regular coronavirus testing schemes and strict safety protocols are in place to minimise the risk of transmission to players, staff and the wider community.

Reds last played a Championship fixture on 29 February 2020, losing 38-3 to league leaders Newcastle Falcons before the season was cancelled in mid-March due to the pandemic.

Jersey Reds 2020/21 Greene King IPA Championship fixture list:

Weekend date listed, unless a specific day is stated.

6 March: Bye week13 March: Saracens (Away)20 March: Richmond (Away)27 March: Bedford Blues (Away)10 April: Doncaster Knights (Away)17 April: Ealing Trailfinders (Away)24 April: Nottingham Rugby (Home)1 May: Ampthill (Away)15 May: Coventry Rugby (Home)22 May: Hartpury University (Away)Saturday 29 May: Cornish Pirates (Home)12 June: Championship Final (1st leg)19 June: Championship Final (2nd leg)

