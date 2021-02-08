Les Ormes Golf & Leisure Village in Jersey has been given the go-ahead to build another 60 units of self-catering accommodation, following a successful planning appeal. The development will see the existing tennis hall demolished, and replaced with 44 one-bed, two two-bed, 13 four-bed and one six-bed self-catering accommodation units. Mike Graham, Managing Director of Les Ormes, told ITV News Friday's decision had made him feel like he 'just got his A-level results', and whilst it had been a long process, it had been 'worth the wait.' Whilst originally recommended for approval at the end of 2019, a planning committee decided to reject the plans due to the scale of the development in what is a Green Zone site.

Ultimately, the concern was the overall amount of development proposed would increase the number of visitors to the site to such an extent that the proposals would cause harm to the rural character of the area. However, upon reviewing the appeal documentation, including 23 letters of representation, appeal inspector Sue Bell found the proposals would in fact 'result in a visual improvement for the site'. She also found that whilst she could not conclude that there would be a reduction in the number of people on the site at any one time, 'any change in pattern of use' would not have 'an adverse effect or cause serious harm to landscape character.' Her recommendation to allow the appeal was approved in a ministerial decision by the Assistant Minister for the Environment, Deputy Gregory Guida last week. One of the conditions attached to the permit is that the units will only be used for short-term lets, as they are now. They are also making a commitment to developing cycle routes in the area.

Were very keen to support cycling, we're linking with the cycle route that goes through St Brelade and out towards St Ouen's bay so we're keen to evolve that, because people on holiday also want to cycle, and also there's a path that goes between here and the cycle track at Les Quennevais, and we'll help to improve that as well, so all those things actually help our guests too. Mike Graham, Managing Director of Les Ormes

Building work will be done in phases over a six year period and is expected to start in September next year. Visit Jersey CEO Amanda Burns has also welcomed the decision and says the development will add to the island's capacity as well as overall holiday offering. She also says that although the rise in self-catered accommodation was already visible pre-pandemic, the last year has only strengthened that trend.

I think there will be a rise in the 'digital nomads', people wanting to combine a holiday but also being able to stay connected and be able to log on and check their work emails and so on, and the rise of the four day working week, so by offering this type of accommodation it's going to provide even greater flexibility to travellers, so it's great news. Amanda Burns, CEO of Visit Jersey

The profits of Les Ormes go back into, the Bosdet Foundation, which is a charity that supports local good causes. It is hoped the development will help increase the Foundation's annual donations to a million pounds.